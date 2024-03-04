PM Opens JRTV Museum Marking Silver Jubilee Of King's Reign

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Monday attended the opening of the museum of the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation (JRTV), established to mark the Silver Jubilee of the reign of His Majesty King Abdullah.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister stressed the important role of JRTV, along with other local newspapers and media institutions, in spreading the message of the Kingdom and its“firm” stances, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

The Prime Minister toured the museum where he had a first-hand look at the exhibits, including the content produced throughout JRTV's different phases, as well as the equipment and technology used during each phase to record the history and development of the JRTV.