Enemy Shelling In Sumy Region Damages Educational Institution, Kindergarten, Residential Buildings

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Artillery shelling in the city of Seredyna-Buda, Shostka district, Sumy region, has damaged an educational institution, a kindergarten and more than 20 apartments.
The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On March 4, 2024, at around noon, using the methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers fired artillery from Russian territory at civilian infrastructure in Seredyna-Buda, Shostka district," the post said.
The shelling damaged an educational institution, a kindergarten and more than 20 apartments in residential buildings.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched over the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
