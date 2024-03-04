'People Of Madhya Pradesh Will Give Befitting Reply To Cong In LS Polls'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, March 5 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh BJP President V.D. Sharma on Monday hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, whose 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is passing through the state, and said that the people of the state will give the latter a befitting reply in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for his "double standard".

The state BJP chief said the people of Madhya Pradesh have already rejected the Congress for its "appeasement politics" during the assembly election held in November last year, and they will give a befitting reply in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for not attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Referring to the first leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that had also passed through the state ahead of the Assembly elections, Sharma said, "His yatra had covered 22 assembly seats, and the Congress lost all of them, and this time as well, nothing will change. People of Madhya Pradesh will give him a befitting reply for his double standard politics."

After a day halt on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed from Shivpuri district on its third day in the state on Monday and reached Raghogarh, the home town of veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.