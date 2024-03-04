GU-Q Alumni Honoured With Education Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two outstanding Class of 2023 graduates from Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) received gold awards from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during the 17th Education Excellence Award ceremony Monday.

Ahmad Majid A Z al-Kuwari and Asmaa Khalifa al-Kuwari earned recognition for their academic excellence as undergraduate students. Al-Kuwari, an Officer Cadet at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, enrolled in GU-Q after his national service.

“Receiving this prestigious award has not only been a personal achievement but also a testament to the mentorship that I received throughout my journey as a student at Georgetown Qatar,” he said.

Majoring in Culture and Politics with a minor in Arabic and Government fuelled his interest in Qatar's regional mediation efforts and their relevance to the country's defence strategy.

Beyond the classroom, al-Kuwari engaged in a wide range of extracurricular activities, with active leadership roles in GU-Q's Model United Nations conference, the Doyle Faculty Fellow Programme, and the Al-Liwan Qatari student association. His service to the GU-Q community and contributions to intercultural dialogue were recognised at the traditional Tropaia Awards during his senior year.

Fellow laureate, Asmaa al-Kuwari, who blazed a trail of academic excellence as an international economics major, said: "It feels incredibly rewarding to be recognised for my achievements, and I'm grateful for the support I've received throughout my undergraduate journey as well as the ongoing support from my country, even after graduation.”

Al-Kuwari was recognised for her achievements with the GU-Q Dean's Honour Certificate multiple times and was also accepted into Omicron Delta Epsilon, an international economic honours society. She thrived in student leadership positions, was nominated by the dean to serve in the Student Support Task Force, and was elected president of the Al-Liwan Club.

Al-Kuwari is on the professional path, currently working at the Amiri Diwan as an economic researcher.“

GU-Q dean Safwan Masri congratulated both the achievers. "It is a hard-earned and well-deserved recognition for their dedication to learning, merit, and pursuit of truth,” he added.

