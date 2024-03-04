Tata Steel receives its first next-gen, eco-friendly fleet of commercial vehicles from Tata Motors

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 4, 2024: Tata Steel marks a significant milestone today as it receives the first batch of deliveries of next-generation, green-fuel-powered commercial vehicles from Tata Motors. This initiative aligns with Tata Group’s “Aalingana project” for a greener, cleaner, more sustainable, and equitable future for the planet. Tata Steel's commitment to net-zero emissions underscores its dedication to adopting innovative solutions for cleaner operations to make a responsible supply chain.



The first set of vehicles received includes Prima tractor-trailers, tippers, and the Ultra EV bus, all powered by low and emission-free technologies – LNG and electric battery. The vehicles were flagged off by N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons as part of the Tata Group’s Founder’s Day celebrations in Jamshedpur. Present at the flag-off were T. V. Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Steel, and Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, along with senior members of their leadership teams.



Speaking about the long-standing partnership with Tata Motors, T. V. Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Steel said: “This delivery marks another significant milestone in our long-standing partnership with Tata Motors. As leaders in our respective industries, Tata Steel and Tata Motors share a common vision for sustainability and innovation. By harnessing our collective expertise and resources, we are not only revolutionising our industries but also leading the way in environmental responsibility. Together, we are committed to driving positive change and delivering eco-friendly solutions that not only benefit our businesses but also contribute to a greener tomorrow."



Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors said: “Tata Motors is driving the global megatrend of sustainable, safe and smart mobility in India. Our green fleet of commercial vehicles will accelerate Tata Steel’s efforts towards making its supply chain carbon neutral. We have collaborated with them and their transportation partners to design holistic solutions for enhancing functionality, performance, connectivity and safety. Every aspect of these vehicles has been purposefully augmented to cater to varied duty cycles and special applications. We look forward to strengthening our historic partnership in our respective quests of reducing carbon footprint and achieving net-zero emissions by 2045.”



The new age fleet of vehicles received today comes equipped with multiple safety features including Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Electronic Stability Control, Active Traction Control and Driver Monitoring System, amongst others and will be used for employee transport and various commercial applications including transportation of raw materials and steel products.



Tata Steel has taken a proactive approach to reducing carbon emissions and embracing cleaner transportation technologies as part of its endeavour to reduce its Scope 3 Emissions in the supply chain. The Company was the first steel producer in the country to deploy EVs for transportation of finished steel. Back in 2021, Tata Steel tied up with an Indian start-up to pursue its aspiration of deploying EVs for its steel transport. The Company has already deployed compressed natural gas/ liquified natural gas/ electricity powered vehicles in short lead road circuits and also executed import shipments using bio-fuels/natural gas. Tata Steel was the first steel-producing signatory to join the Sea Cargo Charter to measure and reduce the environmental impacts of global seaborne cargo.



Statements in this press release describing the Company’s performance may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company’s operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.



• Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.

• It is one of the world's most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world.

• The group recorded a consolidated turnover of ~US$30.3 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2023.

• A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 77,000.

• Tata Steel has announced its major sustainability objectives including Net Zero Carbon by 2045.

• The Company has been on a multi-year digital-enabled business transformation journey intending to be the leader in ‘Digital Steel making by 2025’. The Company has received the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse recognition for its Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and IJmuiden Plants.

• Tata Steel aspires to have 25% diverse workforce by 2025. The Company has been recognised with the World Economic Forum’s Global Diversity Equity & Inclusion Lighthouse 2023.

• The Company has been a part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index since 2012 and has been consistently ranked amongst top 10 steel companies in the DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment since 2016.

• Tata Steel’s Jamshedpur Plant is India’s first site to receive ResponsibleSteelTM Certification. Subsequently, its Kalinganagar and Meramandali plants have also received the certification. In India, Tata Steel now has more than 90% of its steel production from ResponsibleSteelTM certified sites.

• Received Prime Minister’s Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 2023 Steel Sustainability Champion recognition from worldsteel for six years in a row, 2022 ‘Supplier Engagement Leader’ recognition by CDP, Top performer in Iron and Steel sector in Dun & Bradstreet's India's top 500 companies 2022, Ranked as the 2023 most valuable Mining and Metals brand in India by Brand Finance, and ‘Most Ethical Company’ award 2021 from Ethisphere Institute.

• Received 2023 ERM (Enterprise Risk Management) Award of Distinction at the RIMS ERM Conference 2023, ‘Masters of Risk’ - Metals & Mining Sector recognition at The India Risk Management Awards for the seventh consecutive year, and Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting FY20 from ICAI, among several others.





