Automotive Supercharger Market Size, Share, Key Players, Latest Trends And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Automotive Supercharger Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global

automotive supercharger market size, share,

trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the automotive supercharger market?

The global automotive supercharger market size reached US$ 8.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Automotive Supercharger Industry:

Technological Advancements:

The evolution of technology plays a pivotal role in the growth of the automotive supercharger market. Technological innovations lead to the development of more efficient, powerful, and compact superchargers, which are increasingly being adopted by automotive manufacturers. These advancements not only improve the performance of vehicles but also ensure compliance with stringent environmental regulations. Modern superchargers are designed to provide enhanced engine power without significantly increasing fuel consumption, making them an attractive option for performance-oriented vehicles. The continuous research and development in this field are driving the market forward, as manufacturers strive to meet the increasing consumer demand for high-performance vehicles.

Environmental Regulations and Emission Standards:

Stringent emission regulations worldwide are profoundly influencing the automotive supercharger market. Governments across various countries are imposing strict emission norms to combat environmental pollution. This has led automotive manufacturers to focus on developing engines that are not only powerful but also environmentally friendly. Superchargers, by providing increased power to the engine without considerably increasing the size or fuel consumption, help in meeting these stringent emission standards. The push for lower emissions is compelling manufacturers to innovate and integrate superchargers into a wider range of vehicles, thus expanding the market scope.

Consumer Demand for High-Performance Vehicles:

Consumer preferences and the increasing demand for high-performance vehicles significantly impact the growth of the automotive supercharger market. There is a growing trend among consumers, especially in developed regions, for vehicles that offer enhanced speed and power. This demand is encouraging automotive manufacturers to incorporate superchargers into their models to improve engine performance and efficiency. Superchargers are preferred over turbochargers in some segments due to their ability to provide instant power boost without lag. As consumers continue to show a strong inclination towards powerful vehicles, the market for automotive superchargers is expected to witness robust growth.

Request for a sample copy of this report :

https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-supercharger-market/requestsample

Automotive Supercharger Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup By Component:



Harmonic Balancers

Pulleys/Belts

Compressors

Intercoolers

Blowers Others

By component, the market is segmented into harmonic balancers, pulleys/belts, compressors, intercoolers, blowers, and others.

Breakup By Technology:



Centrifugal Supercharger

Roots Supercharger Twin-Screw Supercharger

Centrifugal superchargers lead the segment due to their efficient compression of air, providing increased horsepower and fuel efficiency

Breakup By Drive Type:



Engine Driven SuperchargersGasoline Diesel Electric Motor Driven Superchargers

Engine-driven superchargers dominate as they are directly powered by the engine, offering immediate and consistent performance enhancements.

Breakup By Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Others

Passenger cars take the lead due to their high production volume and the growing demand for improved performance among consumers.

Breakup By End User:



OEM Aftermarket

OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) hold the largest segment, driven by their integration of superchargers into new vehicle models.

Breakup By Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

North America emerges as the largest market due to its well-established automotive industry, demand for high-performance vehicles, and technological advancements in supercharger applications.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



A&A Corvette Performance Ltd.

Daimler AG

Eaton Corporation

Federal-Mogul (Tenneco Inc.)

Ferrari N.V. (Exor)

Ford Motor Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Ihi Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Pagani Automobili S.p.A. (Horacio Pagani SPA)

Porsche AG (Volkswagen AG)

Rotrex A/S (Formkon Holding ApS)

Valeo Vortech Engineering

Global Automotive Supercharger Market Trends:

The stringent emissions regulations worldwide have compelled automakers to seek innovative solutions to improve engine efficiency and reduce emissions. Superchargers, by increasing the air intake and improving combustion, contribute to enhanced engine performance while maintaining compliance with emission standards. The rising consumer demand for high-performance vehicles has created a substantial market for superchargers.

Furthermore, advancements in supercharger technology have led to more efficient and compact designs, making them increasingly viable for a broader range of vehicles, including smaller engines and hybrids. This adaptability has expanded the market's reach, as automakers incorporate superchargers to improve fuel efficiency and provide a better driving experience.

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163