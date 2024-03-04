North America Native Starch Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Statistics And Industry Overview 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “North America Native Starch Market report: End-use (sweeteners, ethanol, food industry, paper industry, and others), feedstock (corn, wheat, cassava), and country 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the North America native starch market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the North America native starch market?

The North America native starch market size reached 27.2 Million Tons in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 36.8 Million Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.42% during 2024-2032.

North America Native Starch Market:

The North America native starch market is primarily driven by the escalating product demand in various industries, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, paper, etc. Additionally, native starch is increasingly utilized, owing to its thickening, stabilizing, and texturizing properties, which is catering to the growing consumer preference for natural and clean-label products. The emerging trend towards healthier eating habits and the increasing need for gluten-free products are further bolstering the market growth in North America.

Additionally, the widespread use of native starch in the pharmaceuticals industry as a binder and disintegrant in tablet formulations is also augmenting the regional market. The versatility and biodegradability of native starch make it a preferred choice in these sectors, on account of the rising environmental awareness among individuals and sustainability trends.

North America Native Starch Market Segmentation:



Breakup by End-Use



Sweeteners



Ethanol



Food Industry



Paper Industry

Others

Breakup by Feedstock



Corn



Wheat

Cassava

Country Insights:

United States Canada

North America Native Starch Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the North America native starch market include several technological advancements in starch processing and the development of modified starches with enhanced functionalities. In addition to this, these advancements are enabling the production of starches that are tailor-made for specific industrial applications, thereby driving the market growth.

Furthermore, numerous R&D activities in bioplastics, where native starch is a key component, are also positively influencing the regional market. The shifting consumer preferences towards sustainable packaging solutions in the F&B and retail industries are escalating the demand for starch-based biodegradable plastics. As the focus on sustainability increases, the North America native starch market is poised for continued growth over the forecasted period.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

