Six Dead, Dozens Injured In Central Syria Bus Accident

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Mac 4 (NNN-SANA) – A passenger bus travelling from Lebanon to Syria, overturned in Syria's central province of Hama, yesterday, leaving six people dead and dozens others injured, local media reported.

The incident occurred near the Maarin Al-Jabal village intersection, south of Hama, said local Sham FM radio.

The bus overturned on the busy highway, while transporting the passengers from Lebanon to Syria's northern Aleppo province.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.– NNN-SANA