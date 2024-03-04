Media Center For Candidacy Registration Prepped, Ready -- Info Ministry.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 4 (KUNA) -- The media center designated for National Assembly 2024 elections' candidacy registration is prepped and ready for the use of media outlets, stated Information Ministry official.

Assistant Undersecretary, Lafi Al-Subaei, spoke to KUNA while at the Department of Elections Affairs on Monday, saying that the center is equipped with the necessary tech and equipment, and that it aims to facilitate the work of media personnel in cooperation with the Interior Ministry.

The Information Ministry announced that media outlets wishing to cover elections can register via a QR code. The Ministry has thus far received more than 380 request.

The Department of Elections Affairs began receiving prospective candidates for 18th legislative term Monday morning, and will continue to do so until March 13. (end)

