Naila Grrewal Visited Bombay HC To Observe Young Women Lawyers For 'Maamla Legal Hai'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Naila Grrewal, who plays the role of Ananya Shroff in the recently released streaming courtroom comedy 'Maamla Legal Hai', has shared that in order to get a better understanding of her character and the legal world presented in the show, she paid a visit to the Bombay High Court.

At the court, she observed female law professionals and their working style to get acquainted with the world of the narrative.

Talking about the same, Naila said:“It was never just about memorising lines; it's about embodying the spirit of the legal world. I wanted to breathe life into my character by recognising the importance of making the space seem 'lived in' while performing. I had made a trip to Bombay High Court, where I observed some young and aspiring female lawyers that helped me shape my character better.”

The actress further mentioned:“I was so intrigued by looking at the clutter of paperwork on desks, the faint echoes of whispered conversations in the corridors, and the old wooden chairs that might have witnessed countless arguments. These subtle details brought authenticity and genuineness to the portrayal of my character.”

Directed by Rahul Pandey, 'Maamla Legal Hai' also stars Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht and Anant V Joshi.

'Maamla Legal Hai' is available to stream on Netflix.