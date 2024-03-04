India Permits 30,000 Tonnes Of Non-Basmati Rice Exports To Tanzania To Meet Food Security Needs

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 4 (KNN) In a recent notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has announced the government's approval for the export of rice to Tanzania, Djibouti, and Guinea Bissau.

This move, facilitated through the National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), aims to support these countries in meeting their food security requirements.

Despite the ban on non-basmati white rice exports since July 20, 2023, the government has granted special permission to address the pressing needs of these nations.

Tanzania, located in East Africa, along with Djibouti, positioned on the northeast coast of the African continent, and Guinea-Bissau, a tropical country in West Africa, will benefit from this decision.

The notification specifies the allocation of 30,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Tanzania and 80,000 tonnes of broken rice to Djibouti and Guinea Bissau combined.

Notably, this isn't the first time India has extended such assistance, having previously exported rice to countries like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D' Ivore, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles.

NCEL, a multi-state cooperative society, spearheads these efforts.

It boasts prominent cooperative societies such as the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) - renowned as AMUL, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), the Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO), and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) among its promoters.

(KNN Bureau)