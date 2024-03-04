Neuropathic Pain Market To Reach USD 3108.9 Million By 2026 At A CAGR Of 5.3%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Neuropathic Pain is a direct consequence of a lesion or diseases affecting the somatosensory system.

Rising prevalence of painful diabetic neuropathy, post-herpetic neuralgia, low back nerve root pathology, spinal cord injury, and multiple sclerosis is further boosting the market growth. As per the WHO, around 250,000­–500 000 people, globally, suffer from some kind of spine injury, and around 2,500,000 people develop multiple sclerosis every year. It has been found that around 20% cancer patients are suffering from cancer-related neuropathic pain. To address this issue, many technologically advanced pain relief and radiofrequency ablation technology have been launched in the market. Furthermore, shifting trends towards surgical implant devices for pain management is also boosting the market growth.

In addition, leading manufacturers are heavily investing in the research & development activities for developing advanced treatments for pain management. In 2017, Abbott launched Burstder, a spinal cord stimulation for people suffering from chronic pain.

Peripheral Neuropathy is expected to hold a major market share for Neuropathic Pain Market

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into peripheral neuropathy, entrapment neuropathy, post-traumatic neuropathy, phantom limb pain, post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN), trigeminal neuralgia, and others. Peripheral neuropathy is expected to hold major market share during the forecast period. Peripheral neuropathy is caused due to traumatic injuries, infections, metabolic problems, inherited causes, exposure to toxins, and diabetes. As per American Association of Diabetes, around 30.3 million Americans i.e. 9.4% of the population were recorded to suffer from diabetes in 2015. As per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's, around 20 million people in the U.S. have injured, or damaged their peripheral nervous system, and over 100 types of peripheral neuropathy have been identified. Moreover, rising number of clinical trial for peripheral neuropathy is also supporting the market growth. In 2016, Depomed, Inc. announced that clinical data from Phase II trials of cebranopadol in chronic lower back pain and diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and others. Retail pharmacies and drug stores are collectively expected to hold major market share during the forecast period. The U.S. has become a multi-faceted entity selling not only medicines but also laboratory and surgical essentials. Apart from dispensing prescribed medication, pharmacists offer advice to their patients about general health topics and provide free counseling.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Neuropathic Pain Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth in the Global Neuropathic Pain Market

In Asia Pacific, increasing prevalence of surgery, trauma, and viral infections is anticipated to boost the market growth. For instance, on average around 304 people suffer from encephalitis every day.

In order to raise awareness and curb the growing prevalence of neuropathic pain and neurological disorders, various organizations are setting up camps and focusing on research & development for advancement in the treatment of neuropathic pain. For instance, Asian Australasian Society of Neurological Surgeons (AASNS) is one of the largest continental societies that work for neurological diseases. Moreover, increasing prevalence of neuropathic pain in the geriatric population is also propelling market growth. In 2016, around 1.39 billion population aged over 65 years complained about neuropathic pain.

In Latin America, the prevalence of osteoporosis among its population is increasing at a concerning rate. However, the prevalence of neurological disorders is highest in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. Whereas, in the Middle East and Africa, growing population, rising per capita income, growing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of diabetes are flourishing the market growth.

Key Players

Sone of the dominant players operating in the global neuropathic pain market are Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company, Eli Lily and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi S.A., Biogen Idec Inc., and Baxter Healthcare Corporation, and Depomed Inc.

In January 2018, GSK Consumer Healthcare acquired NeuropMetric Inc to develop and expand its wearable pain relief technology

In December 2018, Astellas Pharma acquired Ganmed Pharmaceuticals for expansion of its oncology pipeline as a platform for sustainable growth

Neuropathic Pain Market Segmentation

By Type



Peripheral Neuropathy

Entrapment Neuropathy

Post Traumatic Neuropathy

Phantom Limb Pain

Post Herpetic Neuralgia (PHN)

Trigeminal Neuralgia

Others



By Diagnosis and Treatment



Imaging, blood tests

physical examination

Medication

Multimodal therapy

Others



Distribution Channel



Online Pharmacies,

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Others



By End-User



Hospitals

Clinics

Research Organizations

Others



By Regional covered

America

o

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico



o

South America

Europe

o

Western Europe



Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe



o

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific



The Middle East & Africa

o

The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Rest of the Middle East



o

Africa



" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN04032024004597010339ID1107929963