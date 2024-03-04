Chinese Traders Show Interest In Investing In Afghanistan's Marble Mining Sector

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan has announced the interest of Chinese traders in the Afghan marble mining sector.

Late on Sunday, March 3rd, the ministry released a statement saying that Chinese traders are interested in investing in the country's mines, especially marble mines.

According to the statement, several Chinese investors made this request during a meeting with Shahabuddin Delawar, the acting minister of Mines and Petroleum.

The Ministry added that Chinese investors expressed their satisfaction with the favorable investment climate in Afghanistan during this meeting, showing a particular interest in investing in the country's mines, especially marble mines.

The statement mentioned that the acting head of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum welcomed the interest of Chinese traders in investing in the country, stating that cooperation would be conducted according to mining law and procedures.

He also discussed the existing investment opportunities in Afghanistan with Chinese traders.

Chinese investors have previously invested in the Afghan mining sector, particularly in the oil extraction sector in the north of Afghanistan.

The geopolitical rivalry in the region surrounding Afghanistan significantly impacts its mining sector, attracting attention from various countries, including China. These countries see Afghanistan's untapped mineral wealth as an opportunity to strengthen their influence in Central Asia. However, this interest also comes amidst concerns over the stability and security situation in Afghanistan, which poses risks to foreign investments.

Security issues remain a paramount concern for investors in Afghanistan's mining sector. The presence of insurgent groups and the lack of a strong central government create an unpredictable environment for large-scale investments. Despite the rich mineral reserves, including rare earth elements and marble, security challenges often hinder the development of these resources, affecting the country's potential economic growth and investment attractiveness.

