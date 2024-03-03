Minister Of Communications Inaugurates“Future Of Women's Empowerment” Forum

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Amr Talaat, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, inaugurated the annual forum of the“QudwaTech” initiative for women's empowerment, titled“The Future of Women's Empowerment in the Age of Digital Transformation”. The forum was organised by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in March, coinciding with the local and international celebrations of Women's Day.

The Minister of Communications stated that the success of the communications and information technology sector depends on its ability to adapt modern technology to achieve a societal, economic, and developmental impact in various sectors of society.

He also pointed out that the“QudwaTech” initiative, launched by the Ministry of Communications, aims to enable Egyptian women to use modern technological means to develop their projects and reach target markets.

Talaat explained that the celebration of the 5th anniversary of the launch of the“QudwaTech” initiative coincides with events honoring women, both at the local level through Egyptian Women's Day and at the international level through International Women's Day.

He noted that the percentage of women's participation in the communications and information technology sector is 45%.

The QudwaTech initiative has provided digital support to more than 11,000 women and entrepreneurs by graduating 55 training groups from all governorates in the craft and service fields, building their skills in digital marketing using social media sites. In addition, the initiative has held over 70 consulting sessions and an awareness seminar on topics supporting e-commerce, artificial intelligence applications, production of visual digital content, and advanced digital solutions.

Alessandro Fracasetti, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Egypt, said that the UNDP supports Egypt's plan for sustainable development and its ability to overcome economic and social challenges by working on the main areas of sustainable development, comprehensive growth, strategic innovation, and digital transformation.

The forum's activities highlighted the effective role of the QudwaTech initiative in investing in women's creative abilities and paving the way for women who own craft or service businesses to join the path of digital transformation.

Hoda Dahroug, the advisor to the Minister of Communications and Information Technology for digital community development and the director of the digital transformation project for sustainable development in Egypt, said that training programs were implemented within the framework of the“QudwaTech” initiative for female workers in the Holding Company for Tourism and Hotels, which includes 10 tourism companies, to train them in the field of email marketing for their companies.