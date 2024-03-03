JT Group Opens New Office In Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

JT Group has opened a new Japan Tobacco International (JTI) office in Cairo and held a series of important meetings with strategic stakeholders.

Masamichi Terabatake, the President and CEO of JT Global, conducted a two-day visit to Egypt, accompanied by Akhil Bhardwaj, the JTI MENEAT President. They met with JTI Egypt officials, led by Mariana Magdy, the General Manager of Japan Tobacco International in Egypt, to discuss JTI's future strategy in Egypt and provide his insightful guidance on pressing business issues. He also praised the exceptional efforts of Egypt's team in achieving an outstanding performance that has placed JT Group as a key player in the tobacco market worldwide.

Commenting on his visit, Terabatake said:“I am proud to witness the consistent success of JTI in Egypt that reflects our team's unwavering commitment to implementing the world's highest standards in light of the company's spearheading strategy. The Egyptian market has always shown a big growth potential for tobacco manufacturers, which propels our interest in expanding our footprint and increasing our production.”

Moreover, Terabatake had a comprehensive tour of JTI's molasses factory in Menoufia governorate, where he got an overview of the diverse production lines and stringent standards of the manufacturing process to maintain the highest quality. He was also briefed on the robust safety and control measures being implemented in the factory.

Expressing her gratitude for Terabatake's esteemed visit, Magdy said:“We are extremely honoured to welcome Terabatake and Bhardwaj to Egypt's office. Their unrelenting support and keen advice have proven instrumental in helping us push the boundaries and realize unprecedented results.” She added:“I would like to take the opportunity to express Egypt's team's solid dedication and perseverance to bring about the best-in-class performance to spur JTI's overall bottom line.”

During the visit, Magdy highlighted JTI Egypt's pride in being awarded the top employer for the seventh consecutive year, which reflects its continued commitment to creating a great place to work.

On another side, Terabatake met with Oka Hiroshi, the Japanese Ambassador to Egypt, where they discussed the company's latest milestones in the Egyptian market while exploring future investment opportunities that would solidify JTI's presence in Egypt.

JT Group is one of the leading tobacco manufacturing companies around the world, with the Japanese government being its largest shareholder with around 33% of the company's shares.