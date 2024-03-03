Supply Of Weapons From Partners Vital For Ukraine Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is waiting for the vital supply of weapons from its partners, including the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address on March 3, Ukrinform reports.

"We can shoot down more Russian military aircraft and destroy even more Russian logistics in our occupied territory. The only question is the appropriate weapons that our partners have and can provide to Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Russia used 400 glide bombs, over 50 Shahed drones against Ukraine this week - Zelensky

He noted that despite a significant shortage of artillery, Ukrainian heroic warriors are holding out against the onslaughts and defending their positions.

"It is extremely difficult. These are losses. This is pain. We are waiting for vital supplies, waiting specifically for an American decision. The support is crucially needed," Zelensky added.

At the end of last year, Czech President Petr Pavel warned that the supply of weapons to Kyiv did not meet expectations and deepened the Ukrainian military's disappointment in Western support.