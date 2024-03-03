Qatar-Nigeria Business Forum Seeks Enhanced Co-Operation In Commerce, Investment And Industry Sectors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani inaugurated the Qatar-Nigeria Business Forum held in Doha on Sunday.

The forum, which highlighted the investment opportunities in both countries and discussed the enhancement of co-operation and economic partnerships, was held in the presence of Nigerian ministers, chamber representatives, business associations, investors, and representatives of Qatar and Nigeria's leading companies specialising in various sectors.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised in his opening speech that Tinubu's participation in the forum reflects the extraordinary relationship between the two countries and the efforts to enhance it across all sectors, which embodies the joint vision of the two countries' leaderships that aims to reinforce current strategic co-operation, improve economic relationships, and boost mutual investments.

He said the forum represents a crucial platform to discuss various economic affairs of mutual interest, explore investment opportunities in both countries to develop and diversify partnerships and create more business opportunities.

Sheikh Mohamed said he is looking forward to the pivotal role that the Qatari and Nigerian private sectors will play in contributing to the development of mutual relationships between the two countries.

He encouraged the private sector to capitalise on the opportunities and potentials of both countries and called on Nigerian investors and companies to benefit from the excellent investment and economic environment that Qatar is providing for foreign investments.

Sheikh Mohamed also said Qatar is looking forward to co-operating with Nigeria in various sectors like oil and gas, logistic services, food, agriculture, SMEs, and other sectors.

As part of the forum's agenda, Qatar and Nigeria's business environment features were highlighted, co-operation across sectors was discussed, and bilateral meetings between Qatar's private sector representatives and several Nigerian producing and exporting companies to explore co-operation opportunities, exchange expertise, and build new investment partnerships in sectors of mutual interest.

During the forum, Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani lauded the robust relation between Qatar and Nigeria, stressing the mutual concern from both sides to develop these relations to higher levels, particularly in light of the presence of numerous advantages and incentives on both sides.

Sheikh Khalifa said bilateral trade relations witnessed a steady increase in recent years, noting that trade volume increased 12% last year. This trade growth would continue, particularly if the private sectors in both countries would play their anticipated roles in fostering intra-trade, he said.

Sheikh Khalifa explained that this can be achieved by enhancing co-operation between Qatari companies and their Nigerian counterparts, as well as through the promotion of mutual investments. He said both countries offer numerous leading investment opportunities across diverse sectors, along with attractive investment catalysts, which can facilitate and strengthen such co-operation and investments.

He said Qatari investors are keen to explore the abundant investment opportunities in Nigeria, particularly in sectors, such as agriculture, mining, energy, tourism, and others, and underscored the chamber's support for co-operation between business sectors in both friendly countries.

