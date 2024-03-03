Finland recent leader hails US nuclear arms

(MENAFN) In a bold declaration during his inauguration on Friday, Finnish President Alexander Stubb proudly highlighted the strategic advantage afforded to his country by NATO membership, specifically emphasizing the "real nuclear deterrent" provided through American missiles.



Stubb, who assumed the presidency last month after defeating independent candidate Pekka Haavisto, expressed his commitment to steering Finland into a "new era" of enhanced military partnership with the West.



Nominated by the center-right National Coalition Party, Stubb's victory marked a significant political shift, succeeding Sauli Niinisto, who held the presidency since 2012 and oversaw Finland's accession to NATO last year. Throughout his election campaign, Stubb openly discussed the possibility of allowing American nuclear weapons to be transported through Finnish territory, excluding storage. He justified this stance by characterizing these weapons as a "guarantee of peace."



Following his inauguration, President Stubb reiterated his strong support for NATO and the role of nuclear weapons in Finland's defense strategy. He emphasized that Finland possesses a "real nuclear deterrent" courtesy of NATO, which, in practical terms, translates into three levels of deterrence - military (soldiers), missiles (ammunition), and a nuclear deterrent from the United States.



In a statement to reporters, Stubb asserted, "Finland must have a real nuclear deterrent, and that’s what we have, because NATO practically gives us three deterrences through our membership." He elaborated on the threefold deterrence mechanism, underlining the importance of the military alliance in reinforcing Finland's security posture.



During the inauguration ceremony, Stubb declared that Finland is "facing a new era," emphasizing the country's alignment with NATO as a significant step into the Western community of values. This alignment, he stated, has been a spiritual connection for Finland throughout its history of independence. As President Stubb leads the nation into this purportedly transformative phase, the implications of his nuclear stance and commitment to NATO membership draw international attention, shaping discussions on security, alliances, and the evolving geopolitical landscape in the Baltic region.



