Qatar's Ambassador To Nigeria To QNA: Nigerian President's Visit To Doha Supports Future Of Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nigeria Dr. Ali bin Ghanem Al Hajri said that the official visit of HE President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the State of Qatar is an important milestone that supports the future of the bilateral relations and their development in various fields.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE the Ambassador said that the visit of HE the President of Nigeria constitutes a significant and important step in the history of the Qatar-Nigeria relations, as it marks his first visit to Doha since assuming power in May 2023. The visit embodies the continuation of the cooperative and friendly relations established by the two countries for more than a decade, he added.

His Excellency stressed the importance of the visit in consolidating the existing bilateral relations and opening future horizons for cooperation in various fields, noting the remarkable development of the relations between the two countries, which were established in 2013.

The relations between Qatar and Nigeria have seen a remarkable development since their establishment, and were characterized by friendliness, cooperation and coordination on many international and regional issues in the economic and political fields, HE the Ambassador said.

The two countries will sign a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding during the visit spanning economy, investment, trade, tourism, law, culture, employment, education and higher education, and other vital areas of common benefit to both countries, His Excellency pointed out.

In conclusion of his statement, HE Qatar's Ambassador to Nigeria Dr. Ali bin Ghanem Al Hajri referred to the political, economic, and demographic weight of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the African continent, noting that it is one of the most important countries that enjoys regional and international influence in the continent, as evidenced by its active membership and decision-making role in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), headquartered in the capital, Abuja. (QNA)



