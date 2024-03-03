Turkey’s inflation likely to climb to 66.3 percent by February

(MENAFN) According to a recent survey conducted by a Turkish news agency, Turkey's annual inflation rate is anticipated to climb to 66.3 percent by February, marking a notable increase from January's 64.86 percent and December's 64.27 percent. The findings, released on Thursday, shed light on the ongoing economic challenges facing the country. A panel comprising 10 economists has projected that the average monthly inflation rate for February will stand at 4.04 percent. However, forecasts vary within a range of 3.4 percent to 5 percent, indicating the complexity and uncertainty surrounding Turkey's economic landscape.



In contrast to January's sharp increase of 6.7 percent in monthly inflation, economists remain cautious about the potential fluctuations and their impacts on the overall economic stability. The forthcoming announcement by the Turkish Statistical Institute on Monday, March 4, regarding February's consumer price index, is eagerly anticipated by market observers and policymakers alike. The data provided will serve as a critical gauge for assessing the effectiveness of monetary policies and the resilience of the Turkish economy amidst persistent inflationary pressures.



The survey results underscore the urgency of implementing robust measures to address the escalating inflationary trends and restore investor confidence in Turkey's economic prospects. With inflationary pressures continuing to mount, policymakers face the formidable task of striking a delicate balance between stimulating economic growth and curbing inflationary pressures. The insights gleaned from the upcoming data release will undoubtedly inform key policy decisions aimed at fostering sustainable economic recovery and mitigating the adverse effects of inflation on households and businesses across the country.

