One Killed In Russian Attacks On 21 Settlements In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked 21 settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on March 2, killing one person and wounding another.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, the enemy shelled Novooleksandrivka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Zolota Balka, Bilozerka, Novoberyslav, Osokorivka, Havrylivka, Tomyna Balka, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Sadove, Yantarne, Poniativka, Oleksandrivka, Respublikanets, Tiahynka, and Kherson.
The shelling damaged three apartment buildings and 15 private houses.
Critical infrastructure, an administrative building and a store also came under attack. Cars were damaged.
In Kherson, enemy shelling damaged a post office.
Illustration photo
