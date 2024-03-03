Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Announces Liquefied Gas Prices For March

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced on Sunday the new prices of liquefied petroleum gases (propane) and (butane) for March.
KPC, in a statement to KUNA, revealed that one metric ton of propane gas would be USD 630, while one metric of butane would be USD 640.
Liquefied petroleum gases, propane and butane, are used in petrochemical industry, in addition to other uses such as cooking and heating. (end)
