Keheliya Rambukwella Remanded Further

Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella was ordered to be remanded further by court over the import of substandard human immunoglobulin vials.

Rambukwella, former Health Ministry Secretary Janaka Chandragupta and 5 others were ordered to be remanded further until 14th March.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Rambukwella in February after recording a statement from him over the allegations.

The former Minister also filed a fundamental rights petition in court challenging his arrest by the CID.

Rambukwella has demanded a compensation of Rs. 100 million over his arrest.