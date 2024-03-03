Bob Marley: One Love Movie Premiere At Scope

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Bob Marley: One Love premiered at Scope Cinemas Colombo to special invitees at guests. The movie is based on the life of reggae singer and songwriter Bob Marley, played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, from his rise to fame in the mid-1970s up until his death in 1981.

The film is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who co-wrote the screenplay with Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers, and Zach Baylin. It also stars Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley, and James Norton as Chris Blackwell.



