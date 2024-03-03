President: Syrskyi Has Carte Blanche For Personnel Changes In Army And Headquarters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Early next week, President Volodymyr Zelensky expects Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to return from the front with concrete proposals for further changes in the army.

Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized this in his address, Ukrinform reported.

“Every day, I communicate with partners so that we can get exactly what is needed. Every day – military reports. Every day, the Commander-in-Chief and commanders are on the front lines, right where they are needed. The Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes in the army, in the headquarters – any changes”, Zelensky said.

He emphasized that all Ukrainian commanders should know the frontline, be with soldiers and sergeants, and feel the real needs of the frontline.

confirms downing of two Russian Su-34s in the eas

“At the beginning of next week after General Colonel Syrskyi's return from the front, I expect him with a detailed report and specific proposals for further changes and actions”, Zelensky noted.

Further work with partners is also being prepared for next week to obtain weapons for Ukraine and ensure continuity of support.

As reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi made personnel decisions after listening to commanders on the eastern front.