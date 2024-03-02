Emirati Company Eyes Iraqi Renewable Energy Market

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Electricity has held discussions with a delegation from the Emirati company AMEA Power , which specialises in renewable energies.

During the meeting, they reviewed the current status of Iraq's electrical system and the government's efforts to enhance service quality and reliability through strategic projects.

The Minister welcomed Emirati companies interested in operating in Iraq and investing in the electricity sector. He reiterated the government's commitment to providing support and facilities for Arab and foreign companies interested in investing in Iraq.

Both parties agreed to continue meetings and to sign a memorandum of understanding in the near future to strengthen cooperation between the Republic of Iraq and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the field of energy and the development of electrical infrastructure.

(Source: Ministry of Electricity)