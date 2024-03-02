Parts Of Enemy Kh-101 Missile Discovered In Field In Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Vinnytsia region, parts of an enemy Kh-101 cruise missile were found in a field.

This was reported by the Vinnytsia region police on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Parts of an enemy Kh-101 missile were found in a field near a village in the Vinnytsia region: police explosives experts and sappers neutralized the dangerous object,” the report says.

According to the report, the fall of the cruise missile did not result in the detonation of warheads, but it still posed a danger to people.

The fragments of the explosive object scattered within a radius of two hundred meters.

The police examined the dangerous object, recorded and secured the scene.

