After Drone Attack On March 2, Kuleba Calls On Europe To Invest Faster In Weapons Production

For every air defense system that has not been delivered to Ukraine, Russia responds with hundreds of missiles and drones that attack Ukrainian cities.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this on social media platform X, Ukrinform reported.

"Another devastating Russian nighttime attack on Kharkiv, Odesa, and the Sumy region. In Odesa, a residential building was hit. As of now, two people are reported killed and eight injured, including a child Russia acts every time the West fails to act. For every word uttered to explain why something cannot be done for Ukraine, Russia takes a real human life. For every undelivered air defense platform, Russia responds with hundreds of missiles and drones attacking cities in Ukraine", Kuleba wrote.















































































According to Dmytro Kuleba, for every round exported from Europe instead of being sent to Ukraine, Russia grabs another square meter of European land.

“Invest in production, purchase, and ban exports outside of Europe now. The goal is not to act“as long as it takes” but“as quick and as much as it takes”. Deliver!”, he added.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after the night attack by Russian drones that Ukraine needs more air defense systems from partners.