Major Growth Of Clean Energy Limited The Rise In Global Emissions In 2023

Global energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions rose less
strongly in 2023 than the year before even as total energy demand
growth accelerated, new IEA analysis shows, with continued
expansion of solar PV, wind, nuclear power and electric cars
helping the world avoid greater use of fossil fuels. Without clean
energy technologies, the global increase in CO2 emissions in the
last five years would have been three times larger.
Emissions increased by 410 million tonnes, or 1.1%, in 2023 –
compared with a rise of 490 million tonnes the year before – taking
them to a record level of 37.4 billion tonnes. An exceptional
shortfall in hydropower due to extreme droughts – in China, the
United States and several other economies – resulted in over 40% of
the rise in emissions in 2023 as countries turned largely to fossil
fuel alternatives to plug the gap. Had it not been for the
unusually low hydropower output, global CO2 emissions from
electricity generation would have declined last year, making the
overall rise in energy-related emissions significantly smaller.
The new findings come from the IEA's annual update on global
energy-related CO2 emissions – and the inaugural edition of a new
series, the Clean Energy Market Monitor, which provides timely
tracking of clean energy deployment for a select group of
technologies and outlines the implications for global energy
markets more broadly.
Advanced economies saw a record fall in their CO2 emissions in
2023 even as their GDP grew. Their emissions dropped to a 50-year
low while coal demand fell back to levels not seen since the early
1900s. The decline in advanced economies' emissions was driven by a
combination of strong renewables deployment, coal-to-gas switching,
energy efficiency improvements and softer industrial production.
Last year was the first in which at least half of electricity
generation in advanced economies came from low-emissions sources
like renewables and nuclear.
“The clean energy transition has undergone a series of stress
tests in the last five years – and it has demonstrated its
resilience,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.“A pandemic,
an energy crisis and geopolitical instability all had the potential
to derail efforts to build cleaner and more secure energy systems.
Instead, we've seen the opposite in many economies. The clean
energy transition is continuing apace and reining in emissions –
even with global energy demand growing more strongly in 2023 than
in 2022. The commitments made by nearly 200 countries at COP28 in
Dubai in December show what the world needs to do to put emissions
on a downward trajectory. Most importantly, we need far greater
efforts to enable emerging and developing economies to ramp up
clean energy investment.”
From 2019 to 2023, growth in clean energy was twice as large as
that of fossil fuels. The new IEA analysis shows that the
deployment of clean energy technologies in the past five years has
substantially limited increases in demand for fossil fuels,
providing the opportunity to accelerate the transition away from
them this decade.
The deployment of wind and solar PV in electricity systems
worldwide since 2019 has been sufficient to avoid an amount of
annual coal consumption equivalent to that of India and Indonesia's
electricity sectors combined – and to dent annual natural gas
demand by an amount equivalent to Russia's pre-war natural gas
exports to the European Union. The growing number of electric cars
on the roads, accounting for one-in-five new car sales globally in
2023, also played a significant role in keeping oil demand (in
terms of energy content) from rising above pre-pandemic levels.
The Clean Energy Market Monitor shows that clean energy
deployment remains overly concentrated in advanced economies and
China, highlighting the need for greater international efforts to
increase clean energy investment and deployment in emerging and
developing economies. In 2023, advanced economies and China
accounted for 90% of new solar PV and wind power plants globally,
and 95% of sales of electric vehicles. Not all clean energy
technologies progressed in 2023. Heat pump sales fell marginally as
squeezed consumers held back on purchases of big-ticket items,
highlighting the importance of continued policy support for
equitable transitions.
China's deployment of clean energy technology continued to surge
ahead as it added as much solar PV capacity in 2023 than the entire
world did in 2022. However, a historically bad year for hydropower
output and the continued reopening of its economy after the
pandemic drove up China's emissions, which grew by around 565
million tonnes in 2023.
In India, strong GDP growth drove up emissions by around 190
million tonnes in 2023. A weaker than normal monsoon increased
demand for electricity and cut hydropower production, accounting
for a quarter of the increase in India's total emissions. Per
capita emissions in India still remain far below the world
average.
The global CO2 emissions numbers in the report are based on the
IEA's detailed region-by-region and fuel-by-fuel analysis, drawing
on the latest official national data and publicly available energy,
economic and weather data. Sources include the latest monthly data
submissions to the IEA Energy Data Centre, real-time data from
power system operators across the world, statistical releases from
national administrations, and recent data from the IEA Market
Report series. The CO2 report covers CO2 emissions from all energy
combustion and industrial processes. Data on clean technology
deployment comes from the latest available national sources
supplemented by data from industry associations. Oil demand refers
to total energy supply from crude oil and oil products converted
into energy terms using product specific conversion factors. It
excludes biofuels.
