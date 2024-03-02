European Parliament To Consider Free Trade Agreement With Ukraine Next Week - Vysotskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A European Parliament committee will consider the agreement on a free trade area with Ukraine next week.

Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, commenting on the strategy for minimizing the consequences of a blockade of the Ukrainian border by Polish farmers, Ukrinform reports.

"The government is actively working to extend the free trade area [agreement] with the European Union, which expires on June 5 this year. This is strategically important for Ukraine, as it will provide confidence and a planning horizon for domestic manufacturers," Vysotskyi said.

According to him, the potential position of the European Union and, in particular, the Polish protestors depends on this agreement.

"The agreement is to be considered next week in the specialized committee of the European Parliament. Therefore, our government officials are now actively working in Brussels to ensure that the agreements could be successfully implemented for Ukraine and Ukrainian farmers, as one of the largest suppliers of food products to Europe," Vysotskyi said.