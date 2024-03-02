Ukrainian Defense Forces Repel 56 Attacks In Six Directions Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 55 enemy attacks on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Orikhiv directions, as well as one attempted assault on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, Ukrinform reported.

During the day of March 2, there were 70x combat engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 1x missile and 48x air strikes, carried out 60x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, russian terrorist attacks resulted in killed and wounded civilians. Residential private and apartment buildings, as well as other infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group. Certain units of the armed forces of belarus continue their missions in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy continues its sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The adversary launched an air strike in the vicinity of Svesa (Sumy oblast). More than 30x settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Klyusy (Chernihiv oblast), Bachivsk, Velyka Berizka, Pokrovka, Basivka, Pavlivka (Sumy oblast), Mala Vovcha, Basove, Vovchansk, Starytsya, Udy (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk axis: the adversary conducted 4x attacks on positions of Ukrainian troops in the vicinity of Tabaivka (Kharkiv oblast). The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinity of Berestove (Kharkiv oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 15x settlements, including Dvorichna, Berestove, Pishchane (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 7x assaults near Terny, Yampolivka (Donetsk oblast), where the adversary, with air support, made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 15x settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 11x attacks in the vicinities of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk oblast), where the occupiers made attempts to improve their tactical situation. The invaders launched an air strike near Pivnichne (Donetsk oblast). More than 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, Vasyukivka (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 14x attacks in the vicinities of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Nevelske (Donetsk oblast). The adversary launched an air strike near New York (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 15x settlements, including Kostyantynivka, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Orlivka, Pervomaiske (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobjeda (Donetsk oblast). In that area, the invaders made 22x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The adversary launched air strikes near Heorhiivka, Vodyane, Urozhaine and Bohoyavlenka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 20x settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka, Vuhledar, Blahodatne (Donetsk oblast).

Orikhiv axis: the adversary conducted 1x unsuccessful attack in the vicinity of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast), Verbove, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 20x settlements, including Hulyaipole, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Rivnopil, Pyatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the occupiers do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. The enemy conducted 1x assault attempt near Krynky (Kherson oblast), to no success. More than 25x settlements, including Kachkarivka, Lvove, Kherson, Stanislav, Tomyna Balka, Inzhenerne and Kozatske (Kherson oblast), came under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

During the day of March 2, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 8x concentrations of enemy troops. The UAF Air Force has shot down 1x russian Su-34 fighter-bomber this evening.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 1x artillery system of the russian invaders.

As reported, Russian troops are amassing their forces in eastern Ukraine, making a "powerful breakthrough" to Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.