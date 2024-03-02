Russian Drone Attack On Odesa: Body Of Eighth Victim Found Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from a Russian attack on a residential high-rise building in Odesa has risen to eight.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Odesa. The body of the eighth dead person was found under the rubble at the site of a Russian strike on a high-rise building. Work is underway to unblock it," the SES said.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of March 2, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with combat drones. An enemy drone hit a multi-story apartment building in a residential area of the city, destroying part of a section with 18 apartments.

As of 14:50, five people were reported dead, including a three-year-old child. Eight people were reported injured, including one child. Five people were rescued.

Later, the bodies of a woman and a baby were found under the rubble.

Photo: SES / Facebook