Amir: Gas Exporting Countries Forum Summit Discussed Global Prospects, Challenges

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

In a post on his official "X" account, HH the Amir said that he had participated in the 7th summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in the sisterly Algeria, praising the summit's organization. The summit discussed global prosects and challenges to the gas resource, His Highness said affirming continued work, through Algiers Declaration and the previous declarations, to achieve common aspirations towards sustainable growth for the benefit of everyone.



His Highness thanked President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria HE Abdelmadjid Tebboune for the invitation and warm reception.