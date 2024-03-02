Amir Participates In 7Th Summit Of Gas Exporting Countries Forum

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, along with the heads of states and delegations, took part in the 7th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), which was held at the International Centre of Conferences in Algiers, in the sisterly People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, on Saturday.

The summit was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, the members of the accompanying official delegations, representatives of regional and international organisations, and the summit's guests.

MENAFN02032024000067011011ID1107925979