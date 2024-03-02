Prime Minister Meets Foreign Minister Of Egypt

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received His Excellency Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the sidelines of the fifth session of the joint cooperation between the two countries, which was held in Doha today.

During the meeting, they reviewed the relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them, and the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. The discussion also involved joint efforts between the two parties with regional and international partners to reach an immediate ceasefire, and the continued entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip without obstacles.

