Amir Meets With Iranian President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met on Saturday with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, HE Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, on the margin of the 7th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Algiers, the capital of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation.

From the Iranian side, the meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and a number of senior officials.