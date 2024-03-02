Are Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Seperating? Speculation Stir As Actress Shares Cryptic Post, Unfollows Husband

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South Indian actress Nayanthara recently shared a social media post that has sparked speculation regarding the status of her marriage to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. According to reports circulating on Reddit, Nayanthara has chosen to unfollow her husband on Instagram, fueling speculation about potential discord in their relationship. Adding to the intrigue, Nayanthara shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story, leaving fans curious about the state of their union.

Nayanthara's social media post

The enigmatic post featured a thought-provoking message: "She's gonna forever say 'I got this' even with tears in her eyes." This cryptic statement has led to widespread speculation among fans, eager to decipher its meaning and understand its underlying emotions. Despite the apparent unfollowing on Instagram, Nayanthara's profile still features pictures of her with Vignesh Shivan. Just last week, Nayanthara shared a poignant black and white photograph on her Instagram stories, depicting her standing beside Vignesh

Shivan with his arms wrapped around her. Although she refrained from adding any captions, she set the mood by attaching Prateek Kuhad's song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to her story, adding to the air of mystery surrounding their relationship.







Nayanthara's Valentine's Day post

In contrast to these ambiguous signals, Nayanthara publicly expressed her love for Vignesh on Valentine's Day earlier this year. Sharing heartfelt photos with him, she penned a touching message: "I love you more than you could ever know, More than I could ever say, But I hope to show you every day. Happy Valentine's Day my Forever. 10 years of pure love and blessings."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony on June 9 last year, held in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai. The event was attended by several luminaries from the South Indian film industry, including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay Sethupathi, adding to the charm of their fairy-tale wedding.