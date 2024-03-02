BJP Repeats Jitendra Singh, Jugal Kishore For LS Polls In J&K

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, March 2 (IANS) The BJP on Saturday announced candidates for two of the five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office, will fight the Lok Sabha polls from Udhampur-Kathua constituency for the BJP while Jugal Kishore will be the party candidate for the Jammu constituency.

Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from these two constituencies.