Invaders Shell Nikopol District, Two Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has been shelling the Nikopol district since the morning. Two women were wounded.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy has been shelling the Nikopol district since the morning. They hit the district center and Chervonohryhorivka community with artillery. Two women, aged 65 and 66, were injured," the report says.



Medical assistance has been provided to the victims. They are being treated on an outpatient basis.

In addition, a cafe caught fire due to the shelling. Other damage is being assessed.

Earlier it was reported that air defenses were activated in the Dnipropetrovsk region yesterday - defenders from the Air Command East destroyed three aerial targets.