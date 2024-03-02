Afghanistan's Benafsha Yaqoobi Wins US Woman Of Courage Award

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Benafsha Yaqoobi from Afghanistan is receiving an International Women of Courage award from the United States.

The US Department of State announced Yaqoobi from Afghanistan and 11 other women as winners of the 2024 Women of Courage Award, as per a statement released on Friday, March 1st.

Yaqoobi was recognized for her support of visually impaired individuals in Afghanistan.

The statement further highlighted her years of work as a defense lawyer for women survivors of violence. She co-founded the“Rahyab Organization” with her husband in 2008, focusing on the education and empowerment of visually impaired individuals.

yaqoobi herself is visually impaired and, according to the US State Department, tirelessly advocates for disabled citizens of Afghanistan. The Women of Courage Award is presented annually to women who have worked in peace, justice, courage, leadership, human rights, and gender equality.

She currently resides outside of Afghanistan and is scheduled to receive the award on March 4th. Afghanistan acceded to the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2012, obligating the country to support healthcare and education for visually impaired individuals.

Meanwhile, Yazdani Parast, a blind journalist, tells Khaama Press that the attention from supporting organizations for visually impaired individuals in Afghanistan has decreased. He adds,“Visually impaired individuals need urgent assistance during this cold winter season and the arrival of the month of Ramadan.”

Although there is no precise data on the number of visually impaired individuals in Afghanistan currently, according to UN estimates in 2016, they exceeded 400,000, with 1.5 million individuals having visual impairments.

