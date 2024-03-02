Zelensky After Russian Drone Attack: Ukraine Needs More Air Defense Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After a nighttime attack by Russian drones, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine needs more air defense systems from its partners.

He wrote about it on Facebook and posted a video of the aftermath of a Shahed drone hitting a residential building in Odesa, Ukrinform reported.

According to the head of state, Russia continues to fight civilians.

"Night attack of the Shahed: Kharkiv, Odesa, cities of the Sumy region. One of the enemy drones hit a residential building in Odesa. 18 apartments were destroyed. So far, two people have been killed and eight others injured, including a child. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims," Zelensky emphasized.

Number of victims ofstrike in Odesa reaches eight

According to the President, the search and rescue operation is ongoing. All services are on the hit site. People are being provided with all the necessary assistance. Zelensky thanked everyone involved in the rescue.

At the same time, he emphasized: "We need more air defense from our partners. We need to strengthen the Ukrainian air shield to add protection to our people from Russian terror."

Death toll from Russianattack on Odesa rises to two

According to the President, "More air defense systems, more missiles for air defense is what saves lives."

As reported, in Odesa, a nighttime drone attack destroyed 18 apartments in a high-rise building, killing two people and injuring eight, including one child.

In Kharkiv, after the drone attack, three people turned to doctors with an acute stress reaction.