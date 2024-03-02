Mastermind Of 2008 Mumbai Attacks, Azam Cheema, Dies Of Heart Attack In Faisalabad: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Senior commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group and a significant conspirator in the infamous 2008 Mumbai terror attacks Azam Cheema has reportedly passed away due to a heart attack in Faisalabad, Pakistan. This development comes from reliable intelligence sources, shedding light on Cheema's notorious role in orchestrating multiple acts of terrorism, including the 2006 train bombings in Mumbai, claiming 188 lives and injuring over 800 individuals.

The 2008 attacks, executed by 10 Pakistani terrorists who infiltrated south Mumbai through a sea route, resulted in a devastating toll of 166 lives, including six Americans. Azam Cheema, wanted by the US government for allegedly training the terrorists responsible for the 2008 assaults, had a significant role in the tragic events that unfolded on November 26, 2008.

The attacks targeted various locations, including the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, leaving a trail of indiscriminate violence that claimed the lives of 166 people and 18 security personnel.

Sources have revealed that Azam Cheema's funeral took place in Malkhanwala, Faisalabad, marking the end of a chapter tied to terrorism and violence in the region.

