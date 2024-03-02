Seminar Discusses Improving Ground Handling Capacity Of Biman At HSIA

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : A seminar titled "Improvement of Ground Handling Capacity of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka” was held at a local hotel on February 28. Organised jointly by Biman Bangladesh Airlines and

Md Mokammel Hossain, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while it was

addressed, among others, by Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, Shafiul Azim, Managing Director and CEO, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Tomohide Ichiguchi, Chief Representative of JICA in Bangladesh.







Md Matiul Islam Chowdhury, Director, Customer Services and Project Director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines gave a brief presentation on the project, which is being implemented at a cost of BDT 1554.84 lac under a grant from JICA. He informed that the project comprises of five task forces, which includes Ramp Service, GSE Operations, GSE Procurement and Maintenance, Import Cargo and Export Cargo Task Forces. Before commencement of the project, JICA

set some verifiable objectives for each of the Task forces and Biman team were trained locally and abroad

Takashi Hiramatsu, Chief Advisor of JICA Expert team in his presentation informed that the main purpose of the project

is to improve the ground handling capacity of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at HSIA, which was signed

on December 7, 2021 and duration of the project was two years from March 2022 to March 2024. Biman will contribute improved conveniences, efficiency and safety at HSIA by providing sustainable ground handling services in three years after completion of the project, he said.

The project is being implemented by Nippon Koei, Jalux and JAL Ground Services Co Ltd.