Elaf Al Dubai Makes Its Debut In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Elaf Al Dubai, a new, on the rise, modest fashion brand based in Dubai, made its debut in Bangladesh through a gala event held at Sheraton Dhaka on February 23. The husband-and-wife duo behind the brand-Ahmed Tuhin Reza and Tanzila Elma-unveiled their vision at the launch event.

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament from Pabna-1 Constituency lawmaker Md Shamsul Haque Tuku attended the event as the chief guest while other dignitaries including foreign ambassadors, ministers and fashion enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Ahmed Tuhin Reza said, their mission is to seamlessly blend Middle Eastern and Bangladeshi traditions, fostering a global community that appreciates the artistry of modest fashion.

At the launch event, the runway came alive as 30 local and international models showcased the exquisite designs of Elaf Al Dubai, under the direction of Azra Mahmood, said a release.

Operating both online and offline with the inauguration of a physical store in Banani (Road 12 House 44), Dhaka, the brand aims to resonate deeply with the local culture and preferences, offering an unparalleled shopping experience for modest fashion enthusiasts worldwide, concluded the release.