Statistics: Almost 40% Of Murders In Uzbekistan Are Caused By Family Disputes

141 or 38.8% of the 363 murders committed in Uzbekistan in December 2023 were caused by family disputes. This was announced at the meeting of the Senate Committee on Defense and Security Issues.

The reasons for this are family unrest, and the lack of timely resolution of disputes, which has been overlooked by mahalla activists and the general public.

On January 17, 2024, a mentally ill 49-year-old resident of Samarkand region, who has been registered in a mental hospital since 2014, killed his 26-year-old son, who lived with him in his house and was registered in a mental hospital since 2019, with an ax. As a result of insufficient attention to the elimination of youth problems, crimes committed among youth and minors in 2023 increased by 5.3% compared to 2022 (3,599). In addition, about 12,000 unemployed people have committed crimes, which shows that the issues of providing employment to the local population are not being effectively resolved. Earlier, the region where minors committed the most crimes in Uzbekistan was announced.