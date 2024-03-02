Statistics: Almost 40% Of Murders In Uzbekistan Are Caused By Family Disputes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, 363 murders were committed in Uzbekistan. 141 of them
or 38.8% were caused by family disputes, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.
The reasons for this are family unrest, and the lack of timely
resolution of disputes, which has been overlooked by mahalla
activists and the general public.
On January 17, 2024, a mentally ill 49-year-old resident of
Samarkand region, who has been registered in a mental hospital
since 2014, killed his 26-year-old son, who lived with him in his
house and was registered in a mental hospital since 2019, with an
ax.
As a result of insufficient attention to the elimination of
youth problems, crimes committed among youth and minors in 2023
increased by 5.3% compared to 2022 (3,599).
In addition, about 12,000 unemployed people have committed
crimes, which shows that the issues of providing employment to the
local population are not being effectively resolved.
