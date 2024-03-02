Italy Values Azerbaijan's Green Energy Drive And Lucrative Business Opportunities

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Following mega oil and gas projects, Azerbaijan was determined
to conduct a new energy project. This time, Azerbaijan aims to
increase electricity generation, especially from renewable sources,
and sell it to European markets. For this purpose, Baku cooperates
with different well-known companies, such as bp, Vestas, ACWA
Power, MASDAR, and so on.
However, Azerbaijan does not neglect the generation of
electricity from traditional sources. Launching the construction of
Thermal Electric Power in 2023, in which Azerbaijan President Ilham
Aliyev participated in its groundbreaking ceremony, exemplifies it.
The power plant, with a capacity of 1280 megawatts, plays a crucial
role in balancing the integration of renewable energy sources,
conserving natural gas, mitigating climate change effects, and
protecting the environment. Upon integration into units 7 and 8,
the capacity will increase to 1,880 megawatts, reducing fuel
consumption by 225 grams per kilowatt-hour and saving 1.2 billion
m3 of natural gas annually.
Azerbaijan also collaborates with well-known companies in this
field. One of these companies is Ansaldo Energia.
It is worth noting that the said company has supplied and
installed two turbines and two generators at the new power plant
being constructed in Mingachevir.
Here poses some questions: What attracts Italian companies to
Azerbaijan? What steps should Azerbaijan take to increase
cooperation with Italian companies?
To begin with, Valentina Chabert, an Italian
expert in green energy, Ph.D. Fellow Sapienza University of Rome,
and Member of the Advisory Board – the Hague Research Institute,
said in her comment to Azernews that the
Azerbaijani government targets increasing the share of the
installed capacity of renewable energy to 30% in the country's
overall energy balance by 2030.
“All the measures undertaken in the country support Azerbaijan's
sustainable electricity transition, which will decrease the use of
natural gas to make electricity as well as support the green
economy. By doing so, the country will diversify its energy exports
to global energy markets and support the energy security of its
partners. The construction of a new power plant is therefore in
line with Azerbaijan's strategic objectives and can offer the
country an alternative to its exclusive dependence on oil and
gas.”
The Italian expert noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan signed
the Paris Agreement on climate change in 1996 and committed to
decreasing the level of GHG emissions by 35% in 2030 compared to
the base year (1990).
“Moreover, in November 2021, during the 26th UN Climate Change
Conference of the Parties (COP26) held in Glasgow, Azerbaijan
renewed its voluntary obligations by reducing the amount of GHG
emissions by 40% by 2050 and declaring the liberated territories a
“net zero emission” zone. For this reason, in recent years,
accelerating the use of renewable energy has become a key element
of Azerbaijan's energy policy. The new power plant, therefore,
should be interpreted in light of Azerbaijan's effort to increase
the use of renewable energy sources in the production of
electricity. Eventually, the Presidential Order to declare 2024 as
the "Green World Solidarity Year" in Azerbaijan is an important
measure to demonstrate Azerbaijan's commitment to environmental
protection and climate action. Azerbaijan's role as a reliable
energy partner and responsible member of the international
community in the fight against global warming was recognised by
many countries, and efforts towards greener energy production will
certainly reinforce this trend,” V. Chabert said.
Regarding what attracts Italian companies to Azerbaijan, the
expert emphasised that Azerbaijan has become well known in Italy
and generally in Europe thanks to a series of contracts that have
been signed in the energy field.
“However, Italian companies are not only attracted by oil & gas
but also by other strategic sectors of Azerbaijan, such as
agribusiness, green energy, telecommunications, transportation,
logistics, and the textile industry. Indeed, these sectors are
continuously expanding, thereby stimulating the demand for Italian
and, in general, western companies. Undoubtedly, Azerbaijan's
strategic position from a commercial point of view plays a
fundamental role in spurring Italian companies' investments in the
country. Similarly, Azerbaijan's economic potential for foreign
investments also depends on its advantageous fiscal and legal
system, which is one of the most important factors in determining
Italian companies' decisions to invest in the country. Finally, the
internal stability and reliability of Azerbaijan represent a
further attractive factor for Italy," she added.
“At the moment, Italy and Azerbaijan are characterised as strong
economic partners in a wide range of economic sectors. In this
regard, the Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce is playing a
crucial role in promoting Azerbaijan as an interesting and dynamic
destination for foreign investments among Italian companies that
are looking for international possibilities of trade. At the same
time, strengthening the infrastructure connecting the two countries
would prove beneficial for the increase in cooperation between the
two countries. The presence of fiscal incentives and a
business-friendly legal environment, moreover, constitute a further
stimulus to bilateral collaboration. In this sense, the completion
of the Alat Free Economic Zone would represent an added value for
Azerbaijan as well as an encouraging factor for Italian companies
to invest in the country,” she concluded.
