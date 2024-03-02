Triplover Holds Partners Meet

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Triplover hosted a daylong event called "Triplover Partners Meet 2024" at Ocean Paradise Hotel and Resort in Cox's Bazar on February 8 for their partners from Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

Jaber Mohamed from Emirates along with the airline's other commercial team members were present on the occasion. Emirates team showcased their products and services at the event.

Chief Operating Officer of Triplover Nisha Tasnim Sheikh spoke about the vision and journey of Triplover. It has been in the travel industry of the country for over two and a half years now. She also shed light on the path ahead and the exciting prospects that lie in store for the travel trade partners.

Triplover also honoured its top 10 partners through a prize-giving ceremony. Triplover then invited all guests to partake in an exciting raffle draw. Lucky winners won attractive prizes.

Triplover concluded the event, expressing gratitude to all partners and guests for their presence and support.