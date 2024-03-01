Techmediabreaks Astrotech Corporation's (NASDAQ: ASTC) Breakthrough TRACER 1000(TM) Designed To Outperform Currently Used IMS Detectors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) is a mass spectrometry company that, through its wholly owned subsidiary 1st Detect, has developed and rolled out the breakthrough TRACER 1000(TM) Explosive Trace Detector (“ETD”).“The world's first mass spectrometry-based ETD certified by the European Civil Aviation Conference ('ECAC'), the TRACER 1000(TM) is designed to outperform the ETDs currently used at aviation checkpoints as well as borders, cargo facilities and other secured points around the world. It is powered by the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer ('AMS') Technology that is inexpensive, smaller and easier to use when compared to traditional mass spectrometers. The AMS Technology works under ultra-high vacuum, which eliminates competing molecules, resulting in higher resolution and fewer false alarms,” a recent article reads.“Astrotech nonetheless believes that ETD customers are unsatisfied with the currently deployed ETD technology, which is driven by ion mobility spectrometry ('IMS')... Against this backdrop and as many of the tens of thousands of IMS instruments deployed in the field near their end of life and need replacement, Astrotech is working to position its TRACER 1000(TM) product as the next-generation solution for the ETD market. 'Based on our near-zero false alarm rate, we believe that the TRACER 1000(TM) improves checkpoint efficiency and passenger throughput by reducing the need for time-consuming and invasive secondary screenings that cost airports millions in lost merchandise and food sales,' said Thomas B. Pickens III, chairman and CEO of 1st Detect.”

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech is an innovative science and technology company that invents, acquires and commercializes technological innovations while building scalable companies to maximize shareholder value.

