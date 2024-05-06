Putin Is Ready For Mini-Operation Against One Of Baltic States - Polish Military Counterintelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No one can say for sure when a possible Russian aggression against Poland might begin. However, Putin may already conduct a mini-operation against one of the Baltic states.

This opinion was expressed in an interview with the Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna by the head of Poland's Military Counterintelligence Service (SKW), Jarosław Stróżyk, Ukrinform reports.

According to the head of the SKW, no one can name a date for a possible Russian aggression against Poland. According to him, all the forecasts of think tanks that do not have complete information are based only on certain assumptions.

"Putin, of course, is already ready for some kind of mini-operation against one of the Baltic states , for example, to enter the famous Narva or land on one of the Swedish islands," Stróżyk said.

The head of Poland's military counterintelligence assessed that "this is a question of Putin's intentions, but what the West is doing together to support Ukraine shows him that in the event of an attack on NATO, the West's reaction would be even greater."

Stróżyk spoke positively about the actions of the previous Polish government in terms of arms procurement. He noted that although it was done with a delay, Poland's ability to deter the aggressor is growing.

As reported, European intelligence services have warned their governments that Russia is actively planning sabotage across the continent, including explosions, arson and damage to infrastructure, directly and through proxies, without much concern for civilian casualties.