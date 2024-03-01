Three-Day Wet Spell Begins In Kashmir

The meteorological department has predicted widespread moderate rain or snow

over most places of the Union Territory till March 3 with peak activity on March 1 night to March 2 night.

Several parts of Kashmir including tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Gurez, Sadhna Top, Razdan Pass, Chowkibal Kupwara and Machil received fresh snowfall on Friday. The plains of the valley, including the summer capital Srinagar, were lashed by rains.

Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhar Ahmad said that widespread moderate rain and snow is expected over most places of J&K till 3rd March (afternoon) with peak activity on 1st night to 2nd night of March.

He said that a few places may experience heavy to very heavy snow particularly over higher reaches of north Kashmir, Central & South Kashmir & Pirpanjal range of Jammu division during 1st March night to 2nd March late night.

“Plains of Kashmir may receive moderate rain and snow while plains of Jammu may receive moderate rain with possibility of heavy Rain over Ramban, Udhampur & Reasi districts during 1st March to 2nd March late night,” he said.

A few places may experience thunder, lightning, hailstorm accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) during 1st & 2nd March, he said, adding that no significant weather activity thereafter till 10th March is expected.

However, he said that there is a possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places during the night of 6th March to 7th March.

In this regard, the weatherman has issued an advisory, saying that in view of heavy to very heavy snowfall over few middle & higher reaches, the travelers, tourists are advised to plan accordingly & follow administration, traffic police advisory.

“General public over hilly areas are advised not to venture in avalanche prone areas & slopy areas. Follow avalanche warnings & advisories,” the advisory reads, adding that there are chances of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at few places.

The farmers are advised to suspend farm operations till 3rd March.

Owing to the adverse weather advisory, the authorities in the valley have extended winter vacation for students in schools.

The classes will now resume on Monday.

National Highway Closed

The Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed for vehicular movement on Friday after the fresh wet spell triggered shooting stones in Kishtwar.

“The traffic movement has been stopped at present due to the shooting stones at Kishtwar Pather on Srinagar-Jammu highway,” the officials said, and appealed to people to avoid traveling on NH-44 till the weather improves and road is cleared.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now